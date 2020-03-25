Algert Global LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBOC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

IBOC opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.