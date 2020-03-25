Algert Global LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 191.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,360,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 226,425 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 522,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 173,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 162,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

