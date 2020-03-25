Algert Global LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

