Algert Global LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 199,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $926.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

