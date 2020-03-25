Algert Global LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OUT opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

