Algert Global LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 524.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of PC Connection worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 609.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CNXN opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $905.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.