Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.24% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $268.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

