Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.86%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

