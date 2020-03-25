Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.29% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.46. Turning Point Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

