Algert Global LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

