Algert Global LLC Invests $1.64 Million in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.27.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.82. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

