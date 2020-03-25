Algert Global LLC Purchases 10,110 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a current ratio of 136.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333 over the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

