Algert Global LLC Purchases 12,444 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of TTEC worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TTEC by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TTEC by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

