Algert Global LLC Purchases 46,950 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.40% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

