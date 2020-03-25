Algert Global LLC Purchases 9,726 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 233.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

