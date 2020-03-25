Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $11,703,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.