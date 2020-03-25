Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 211,330 First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $839.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

