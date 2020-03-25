Algert Global LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,886 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

