Algert Global LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $343.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.66 and a twelve month high of $413.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

