Algert Global LLC Sells 46,393 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

