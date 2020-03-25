Algert Global LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.71. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

