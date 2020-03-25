Algert Global LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

