Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

