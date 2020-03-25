Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,591,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,391. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.43 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market cap of $479.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

