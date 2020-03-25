Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y stock traded up $29.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,156. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $694.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.21.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

