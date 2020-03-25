Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Given Hold Rating at Cfra

Allergan (NYSE:AGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.71. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.