Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,204,310 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.48% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $212,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.