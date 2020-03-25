Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 730,249 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.83% of Marathon Petroleum worth $323,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,034,000 after purchasing an additional 293,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130,741 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE MPC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

