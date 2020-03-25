Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 243,236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.91% of Ross Stores worth $379,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

