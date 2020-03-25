Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,625 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.93% of Icon worth $365,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

