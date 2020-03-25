Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.52% of Synchrony Financial worth $354,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

SYF opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

