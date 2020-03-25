Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Accenture worth $223,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

ACN opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

