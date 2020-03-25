Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Netflix worth $209,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,078,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,359,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,410,484,000 after buying an additional 625,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

