Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $450,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.