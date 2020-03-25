Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $204.85 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $204,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $282.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.