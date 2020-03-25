Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $213.13 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,157 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of L3Harris worth $213,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $287,551,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $269,716,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $195,096,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

L3Harris stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.