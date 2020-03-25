Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $223.49 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $223,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.90.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

