Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $225.63 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,254 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Northrop Grumman worth $225,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $281.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

