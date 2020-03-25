Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $317.64 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of CME Group worth $317,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

CME stock opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.23. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

