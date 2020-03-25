Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $377.59 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 267,015 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.75% of Norfolk Southern worth $377,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.15.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average is $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

