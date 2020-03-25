Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Altria Group worth $320,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,175,000 after buying an additional 478,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

MO opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

