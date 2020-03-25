Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,332,681 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473,637 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $392,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $19,244,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,500 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

