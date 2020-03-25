Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.95% of NRG Energy worth $294,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

