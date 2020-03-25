Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 332,119 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.35% of Teladoc Health worth $203,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 123,670 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Teladoc Health to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.39.

NYSE TDOC opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

