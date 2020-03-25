Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,905 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.55% of Sun Communities worth $216,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,273,000 after acquiring an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

