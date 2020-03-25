Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 540,342 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540,342 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Target worth $212,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,631,000 after purchasing an additional 867,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,569,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $457,662,000 after purchasing an additional 378,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Target by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,682,000 after purchasing an additional 172,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Target stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

