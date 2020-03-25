Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 73,511 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.37% of Western Digital worth $259,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

