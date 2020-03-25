Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of S&P Global worth $355,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.