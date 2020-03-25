Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,111,441 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111,441 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.14% of Copart worth $451,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

