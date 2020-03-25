Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 175,601 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,601 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.55% of US Foods worth $326,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

US Foods stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

